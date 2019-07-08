Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 0.66 9.91 Vedanta Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ramaco Resources Inc. and Vedanta Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ramaco Resources Inc. and Vedanta Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7% Vedanta Limited 0.00% -2.1% -0.7%

Liquidity

Ramaco Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Vedanta Limited’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Ramaco Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vedanta Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ramaco Resources Inc. and Vedanta Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vedanta Limited 1 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.8% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares and 3.8% of Vedanta Limited shares. About 41.2% of Ramaco Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.68% of Vedanta Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ramaco Resources Inc. -1.36% 13.72% 9.53% 9.9% -11.37% 32.32% Vedanta Limited 0.66% -13.91% 6.43% -18.97% -46.6% -21.14%

For the past year Ramaco Resources Inc. has 32.32% stronger performance while Vedanta Limited has -21.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ramaco Resources Inc. beats Vedanta Limited.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.