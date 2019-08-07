Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources Inc. 6 0.68 N/A 0.66 7.37 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 14 0.53 N/A -3.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ramaco Resources Inc. and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7% U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0.00% -21% -8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ramaco Resources Inc. are 1.6 and 1. Competitively, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has 1.8 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ramaco Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 1 1 4 2.67

The upside potential is 31.93% for Ramaco Resources Inc. with average target price of $5. Competitively U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.29, with potential upside of 54.51%. Based on the data shown earlier, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Ramaco Resources Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.8% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares and 0% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares. Ramaco Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 39.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ramaco Resources Inc. -6.53% -9.48% -25.31% -18.01% -25.88% -1.62% U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 16.96% 2.74% -5.71% 2.36% -48.51% 36.15%

For the past year Ramaco Resources Inc. had bearish trend while U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; and fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and White Armor, a product line of cool roof granules used in industrial roofing applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.