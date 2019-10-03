Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Contrasting side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources Inc. 4 0.00 8.74M 0.66 7.37 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 6 0.00 71.91M -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ramaco Resources Inc. and SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ramaco Resources Inc. and SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources Inc. 214,063,533.27% 19.2% 13.7% SilverCrest Metals Inc. 1,246,273,830.16% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ramaco Resources Inc. and SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ramaco Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 65.29% at a $6 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ramaco Resources Inc. and SilverCrest Metals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.8% and 0%. Insiders held 39.9% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ramaco Resources Inc. -6.53% -9.48% -25.31% -18.01% -25.88% -1.62% SilverCrest Metals Inc. -0.38% 34.44% 65.2% 45.18% 102.69% 79.86%

For the past year Ramaco Resources Inc. has -1.62% weaker performance while SilverCrest Metals Inc. has 79.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Ramaco Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.