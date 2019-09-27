Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Contrasting side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources Inc. 4 0.00 8.74M 0.66 7.37 Piedmont Lithium Limited 10 -12765.98 N/A -1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ramaco Resources Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ramaco Resources Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources Inc. 214,262,950.16% 19.2% 13.7% Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ramaco Resources Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Piedmont Lithium Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Ramaco Resources Inc. has a 55.84% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.8% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.01% of Piedmont Lithium Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 39.9% of Ramaco Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ramaco Resources Inc. -6.53% -9.48% -25.31% -18.01% -25.88% -1.62% Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68%

For the past year Ramaco Resources Inc. has -1.62% weaker performance while Piedmont Lithium Limited has 62.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Ramaco Resources Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Piedmont Lithium Limited.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.