Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Comparing side by side

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources Inc. 6 0.64 N/A 0.66 7.37 Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.94 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Ramaco Resources Inc. and Great Panther Mining Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ramaco Resources Inc. and Great Panther Mining Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7% Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ramaco Resources Inc. and Great Panther Mining Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Great Panther Mining Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Ramaco Resources Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 38.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.8% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares and 15.1% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 39.9% of Ramaco Resources Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Great Panther Mining Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ramaco Resources Inc. -6.53% -9.48% -25.31% -18.01% -25.88% -1.62% Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63%

For the past year Ramaco Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Great Panther Mining Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ramaco Resources Inc. beats Great Panther Mining Limited.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.