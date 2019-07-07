Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) Comparison side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 0.66 9.91 Covia Holdings Corporation 4 0.11 N/A -2.15 0.00

Demonstrates Ramaco Resources Inc. and Covia Holdings Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7% Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ramaco Resources Inc. are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Covia Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Covia Holdings Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ramaco Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. and Covia Holdings Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Covia Holdings Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average price target of Covia Holdings Corporation is $4, which is potential 142.42% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ramaco Resources Inc. and Covia Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 30% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 41.2% of Ramaco Resources Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Covia Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ramaco Resources Inc. -1.36% 13.72% 9.53% 9.9% -11.37% 32.32% Covia Holdings Corporation -22.31% -50.79% -35.68% -47.37% 0% -9.36%

For the past year Ramaco Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Covia Holdings Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ramaco Resources Inc. beats Covia Holdings Corporation.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.