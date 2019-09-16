Ralph Lauren (RL) to pay $0.69 on Oct 11, 2019; Prestige Brands International (PBH) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Prestige Brands International LLC (PBH) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 94 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 84 trimmed and sold equity positions in Prestige Brands International LLC. The active investment managers in our database reported: 59.50 million shares, down from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Prestige Brands International LLC in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 62 Increased: 72 New Position: 22.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) is expected to pay $0.69 on Oct 11, 2019. (NYSE:RL) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.69 dividend. Ralph Lauren Corp’s current price of $102.26 translates into 0.67% yield. Ralph Lauren Corp’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $102.26. About 1.55 million shares traded or 23.48% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2019 TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DRIVEN BY GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION; 14/05/2018 – Titan Industries Inc. Appoints Joel Oblonsky Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reports Revenue Drop Led by North America — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren profits, sales top view; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold Ralph Lauren Corporation shares while 125 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg holds 0.02% or 196,735 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com owns 51,372 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 24,342 shares. Victory Cap holds 116,307 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) or 6,657 shares. Verition Fund Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). 783,220 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 432 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,474 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 3 shares. Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Amica Retiree Medical owns 0.16% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 1,754 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 310,693 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Ralph Lauren has $15400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $127.78’s average target is 24.96% above currents $102.26 stock price. Ralph Lauren had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) on Wednesday, May 15 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) on Thursday, May 9 to “Outperform” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $141 target in Monday, March 18 report. JP Morgan maintained Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 8. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 26. The rating was reinitiated by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, May 15.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $57.33 million activity. Lauren Family – L.L.C. sold $8.07M worth of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) on Thursday, June 27.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.90 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia. It has a 18.84 P/E ratio. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

More notable recent Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ralph Lauren Offers Good Value for Money – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Enough with the Hoodies and Lycra. Can Ralph Laurenâ€™s Sustainability Drive Bring Denim Back? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML negative on Ralph Lauren – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Apparel and Footwear Manufacturing Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Ralph Lauren launches ad campaign on TikTok – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s (NYSE:PBH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

The stock increased 1.90% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 480,068 shares traded or 17.11% up from the average. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) has declined 3.73% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c

Analysts await Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.65 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.65 per share. PBH’s profit will be $32.65 million for 13.84 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.