Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Declined While Bridgewater Associates LP Has Cut Stake; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Price Rose, Reaves W H & Company Has Trimmed Stake by $3.64 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 68,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,814 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, down from 117,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.56. About 1.63 million shares traded or 47.15% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has risen 4.71% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren profits, sales top view; 06/03/2018 Ralph Lauren Model Chris Collins Debuts Fragrance Collection; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA E-COMMERCE IN FISCAL ’19 – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reimagines America’s Cup Collection From 1993; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RL); 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2019 TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DRIVEN BY GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION; 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – NORTH AMERICA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER DECREASED 14% ON BOTH A CONSTANT CURRENCY AND REPORTED BASIS TO $759 MILLION

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 70.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 129,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 437,953 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150,000 are owned by Redwood Cap Management. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Shellback Capital Lp stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Senator Lp holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 5.70M shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 698 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 283,811 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs holds 21,445 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Corvex Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 511,100 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Sg Americas Secs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 5,297 shares. Amp Invsts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 64,807 shares. 181,870 are owned by Congress Asset Management Ma. Nomura Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 91,516 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.23 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 130,983 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $96.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 20,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 862,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc. Cl A.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DigitalOcean Appoints New CEO and CFO to Position Company for Its Next Phase of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zayo Recognized by 2020 Women on Boards for Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Healthcare Provider Selects Zayo for Connectivity – Business Wire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo To Be Purchased By Digital Colony, EQT – Benzinga” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $40.70 million activity. Lauren Family – L.L.C. sold 71,428 shares worth $8.02M.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 3,657 shares to 11,035 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 88,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Llc invested in 0.23% or 30,600 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Communications holds 0.08% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) or 121,460 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company reported 2,778 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,911 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advisory Net Lc invested in 0% or 59 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,267 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). 4,042 were reported by Atria Limited Liability. Synovus accumulated 25 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 6,503 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 208,921 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 2,433 shares. Community Services Group Lc owns 2,000 shares. Icon Advisers Inc has 0.12% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL).