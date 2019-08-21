Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Declined While Blair William & Company Has Decreased Its Position by $333,723; As Noodles And Company (NDLS) Shares Rose, Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 2,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 12,959 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 15,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $86.77. About 484,863 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Capex $275 Million; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 14/05/2018 – Titan Industries Inc. Appoints Joel Oblonsky Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reports quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reimagines America’s Cup Collection From 1993; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN TO ADD ANGELA AHRENDTS & MICHAEL GEORGE TO BOARD

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 155,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 461,301 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 305,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 103,522 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) by 309,375 shares to 22,625 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 372,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,695 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 754,361 are owned by Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd. Sector Pension Board owns 3.11M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 503,476 shares. Capstone Fincl Advsr invested in 25,000 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.01% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Citigroup owns 3,792 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 45,450 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 398,479 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 45,783 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 2,987 shares. Prospector Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% or 559,604 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 7,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 17,566 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ellington Limited Liability Com reported 48,594 shares.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,714 shares to 88,610 shares, valued at $50.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

