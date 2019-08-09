Ralph Lauren (RL) Stake Upped by Menta Capital Llc; American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Decreased American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stake by $11.57 Million; Share Value Rose

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 121.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The hedge fund held 4,368 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $94.75. About 113,680 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EUROPE REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $420 MLN, DOWN 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON REVENUE GROWTH IN FISCAL 2019; 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Capex $275 Million; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOR FISCAL 2019, NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 19/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren interns get next to nothing after winning lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reimagines America’s Cup Collection From 1993; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $103.01. About 13,664 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $131,204 activity.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “American Financial co-CEO, FC Cincinnati owner divests another $10 million in stock – Cincinnati Business Courier” on May 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Financial Group: This 5.875% Baby Bond Is Now Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 190,833 shares. 392 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Com. Covington Inv Advsr holds 43,607 shares. Oakworth Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 88 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 10,668 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 54 shares. Burney Communications holds 0.35% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 58,871 shares. Security National Trust Company has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.02% or 38,724 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Fort Lp holds 549 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Commerce accumulated 4,947 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,522 were reported by Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 14,103 shares to 33,249 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 25,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,103 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

More notable recent Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Ralph Lauren Traded Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “China Trade War Fallout Puts Dark Clouds Over Luxury Goods – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About Ralph Lauren Corporation’s (NYSE:RL) Earnings Trajectory? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ralph Lauren Stock Dropped 5% This Morning – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.