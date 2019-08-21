Ralph Lauren (RL) Shareholder Sterling Capital Management Cut Holding by $992,010 as Market Valuation Declined; Crown Holdings Com Stk (CCK) Holder Tensile Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $10.10 Million as Valuation Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (CCK) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 187,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 938,282 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.20 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 308,287 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 7,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 23,940 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 31,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 698,256 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – ASIA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $257 MILLION, UP 11% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Refreshes Its Faded Jeans; 06/03/2018 Ralph Lauren Model Chris Collins Debuts Fragrance Collection; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reports quarterly profit; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Capex $275 Million; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – NORTH AMERICA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER DECREASED 14% ON BOTH A CONSTANT CURRENCY AND REPORTED BASIS TO $759 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA E-COMMERCE IN FISCAL ’19 – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Net $41M; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON REVENUE GROWTH IN FISCAL 2019

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78 million for 10.60 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 5,524 shares. Macquarie Group Inc owns 3,700 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% or 14,048 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 96,943 shares. Howe And Rusling accumulated 15 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated invested in 25,000 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Prudential stated it has 7,785 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 695,740 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 5.88M shares stake. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Lsv Asset has 178,000 shares. Stifel Finance Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Blackrock invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp has 3,492 shares. Co Bancorporation accumulated 1,570 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc reported 0.02% stake. Element Cap Lc has 52,644 shares. Blackrock stated it has 4.03 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 49,000 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs stated it has 22 shares. Exane Derivatives has 30,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc invested 0.04% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). 671,284 were accumulated by Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 89,966 shares. Carroll invested in 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 176,339 shares. 516,600 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 20,488 shares in its portfolio.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Holdings Inc by 73,390 shares to 99,145 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 155,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII).

