Ralph Lauren (RL) Shareholder Ellington Management Group Upped Its Stake by $4.08 Million as Share Price Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Rose, Btc Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $395,477

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 173.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 31,600 shares as the company's stock declined 6.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 49,800 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $110.99. About 981,958 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has risen 4.71% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.28% the S&P500.

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc analyzed 6,703 shares as the company's stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,664 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, down from 139,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $241.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.15 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 9,790 shares to 48,759 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 6,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $24.91 million activity. HERMANN VALERIE sold $1.31 million worth of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) on Monday, February 11.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 195,571 shares to 34,500 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,400 shares, and cut its stake in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (NASDAQ:VECO).

