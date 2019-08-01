Ralph Lauren (RL) Shareholder Element Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.99 Million; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Boosted Keycorp (KEY) Position by $3.30 Million as Market Value Rose

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 15,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The hedge fund held 52,644 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 37,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $98.86. About 1.41 million shares traded or 22.13% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren profits, sales top view; 06/03/2018 Ralph Lauren Model Chris Collins Debuts Fragrance Collection; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Capex $275 Million; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RL); 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN 4Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 83C; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Revenue Down in Low Single-Digits in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA E-COMMERCE IN FISCAL ’19 – CONF CALL

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 28.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 219,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 977,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40 million, up from 757,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.33. About 10.14M shares traded or 11.99% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $40.70 million activity. HERMANN VALERIE had sold 10,400 shares worth $1.31M on Monday, February 11.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 150,475 shares to 90,081 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 16,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,500 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

