Ralph Lauren (RL) Shareholder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Trimmed Its Position by $887,562 as Share Price Declined; First Quadrant LP Upped Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 61.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 7,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 4,683 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $551,000, down from 12,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $90.24. About 527,038 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN TO ADD ANGELA AHRENDTS & MICHAEL GEORGE TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – ASIA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $257 MILLION, UP 11% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA E-COMMERCE IN FISCAL ’19 – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EUROPE REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $420 MLN, DOWN 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reports Revenue Drop Led by North America — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 277.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 19,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,921 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 7,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.41. About 1.80 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold RL shares while 125 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 20,000 shares. Stonebridge Limited Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 6 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Gam Holdings Ag has 0.07% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3,267 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Limited reported 0.02% stake. Farmers & Merchants Inc has invested 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 3,064 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 7,300 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Parkside Savings Bank & accumulated 0% or 7 shares.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10,046 shares to 14,798 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 14,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New.

Analysts await Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 5.75% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.26 per share. RL’s profit will be $184.55 million for 9.44 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Ralph Lauren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.03% EPS growth.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $63.97 million activity.

