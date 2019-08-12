Ralph Lauren (RL) Reaches $92.08 52 Week Low; Emrise (ERI)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) hit a new 52-week low and has $86.56 target or 6.00% below today’s $92.08 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $7.11B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $86.56 price target is reached, the company will be worth $426.66M less. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.08. About 255,455 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reports Revenue Drop Led by North America — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – NORTH AMERICA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER DECREASED 14% ON BOTH A CONSTANT CURRENCY AND REPORTED BASIS TO $759 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EUROPE REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $420 MLN, DOWN 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 22/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reports quarterly profit; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Adj EPS 90c

More notable recent Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Have Dropped 33%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mitigating The Impact Of Cargo Loss And Damage With Logistics Orchestrationâ„¢ – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Goldman: 2 Retail Stocks to Sell Now – Schaeffers Research” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q1 Earnings Preview For Ralph Lauren – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ralph Lauren Stock Dropped 5% This Morning – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.11 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia. It has a 16.96 P/E ratio. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

Among 8 analysts covering Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ralph Lauren Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, May 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, May 15. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $127 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was reinitiated by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold Ralph Lauren Corporation shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) or 16,913 shares. Amica Mutual accumulated 15,734 shares. 374,662 were reported by American Century Cos. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% or 176,339 shares in its portfolio. Amp Limited holds 78,817 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company reported 2,710 shares. 104 were accumulated by Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability. Gradient Ltd reported 1 shares stake. Bridgewater Associate Lp holds 48,814 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Glenmede Comm Na accumulated 0% or 8,285 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 0.1% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Korea Investment Corp holds 0.01% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) or 23,374 shares. First Advsrs Lp reported 0% stake.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $46.65 million activity. Lauren Family – L.L.C. sold $7.86 million worth of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) on Wednesday, July 3.

