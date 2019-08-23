Ralph Lauren (RL) Reaches $86.62 After 5.00% Down Move; Last Week Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gol Linhas has $22.4000 highest and $17.5 lowest target. $19.63’s average target is 18.40% above currents $16.58 stock price. Gol Linhas had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 13 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of GOL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 3 by Goldman Sachs. See Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Downgrade

03/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $12.1500 New Target: $22.4000 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $17.5 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 182,860 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON REVENUE GROWTH IN FISCAL 2019; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Ralph Lauren Model Chris Collins Debuts Fragrance Collection; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – NORTH AMERICA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER DECREASED 14% ON BOTH A CONSTANT CURRENCY AND REPORTED BASIS TO $759 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren tops estimates as margins improve; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOR FISCAL 2019, NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as it moves to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN TO ADD ANGELA AHRENDTS & MICHAEL GEORGE TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53BThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $6.75B company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $82.29 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RL worth $337.65M less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold Ralph Lauren Corporation shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,768 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.04% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 341,323 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 10,011 are held by Norinchukin Comml Bank The. 12,959 are held by Blair William Il. Chevy Chase Trust owns 42,926 shares. Quantbot Technologies L P has invested 0.28% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Pnc Serv Gru Inc owns 13,555 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 89,966 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. 15,944 were reported by Raymond James Associate. Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). 748,863 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 195,773 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has invested 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 2,024 shares.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.75 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia. It has a 15.96 P/E ratio. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

More notable recent Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fashion companies sign environment pact – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mitigating The Impact Of Cargo Loss And Damage With Logistics Orchestrationâ„¢ – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Ralph Lauren and China Reciprocate Love – Forbes” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ralph Lauren Corp has $15400 highest and $10300 lowest target. $134.25’s average target is 54.99% above currents $86.62 stock price. Ralph Lauren Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 18 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) rating on Monday, March 18. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $141 target. UBS maintained Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) rating on Wednesday, May 8. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $13600 target. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) on Thursday, May 9 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, May 15. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, July 17. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $141 target in Monday, March 18 report.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $46.65 million activity. $7.86 million worth of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) was sold by Lauren Family – L.L.C. on Wednesday, July 3.

More notable recent Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GOL Reviews Financial Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “S&P Upgrades GOL’s Credit Ratings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UATP Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.