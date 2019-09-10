Ralph Lauren (RL) Holder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Holding as Shares Declined; Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holder Cortland Advisers Has Lowered Holding by $22.51 Million as Stock Price Rose

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 45,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 281,984 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.57 million, down from 327,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $96.85. About 1.51M shares traded or 25.80% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS COMP SALES TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN FY ’19 – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2019 TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DRIVEN BY GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – BARSHAY SEES RALPH LAUREN DOWNSIDE IN BASE CASE OF ABOUT 30%; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – APPOINTMENTS WILL BRING NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON COMPANY’S BOARD TO 13; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 18/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN TO ADD ANGELA AHRENDTS & MICHAEL GEORGE TO BOARD

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.89B market cap company. It closed at $20.41 lastly. It is down 16.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pipeline move a risk for Canada’s Trudeau, but inaction worse; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 23,600 shares to 295,996 shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 5.75% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.26 per share. RL’s profit will be $172.37M for 10.13 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Ralph Lauren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.03% EPS growth.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $46.65 million activity.

