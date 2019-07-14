Ralph Lauren (RL) Analysts See $1.67 EPS; Carlson Capital LP Has Raised Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding

Analysts expect Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) to report $1.67 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 8.44% from last quarter’s $1.54 EPS. RL’s profit would be $129.06M giving it 16.84 P/E if the $1.67 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s analysts see 56.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $112.47. About 813,424 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has risen 4.71% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA E-COMMERCE IN FISCAL ’19 – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON REVENUE GROWTH IN FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reimagines America’s Cup Collection From 1993; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reports Revenue Drop Led by North America — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Carlson Capital LP increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 16.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP acquired 64,132 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock declined 4.61%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 462,733 shares with $22.24M value, up from 398,601 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $16.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 6.58M shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital

Carlson Capital LP decreased Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 18,035 shares to 13,751 valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 230,404 shares and now owns 207,943 shares. Altaba Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett stated it has 0.18% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,532 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. J Goldman LP holds 341,910 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 29 shares. Bluestein R H & Com stated it has 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moore Management Ltd Partnership owns 62,500 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.21% or 13,560 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 717,129 shares. Fil holds 1.60M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited holds 0.03% or 9,980 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 761,925 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 1.25M were accumulated by Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp. North Star Mngmt accumulated 1,000 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Western Digital had 23 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $4000 target in Friday, April 26 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Mizuho. The firm has “Sell” rating by Benchmark given on Tuesday, July 2. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Citigroup maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 9. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of WDC in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.69 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia. It has a 21.34 P/E ratio. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

Among 8 analysts covering Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Ralph Lauren had 13 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, May 15. The rating was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to “Outperform” on Thursday, January 31. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) on Thursday, May 9 to “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) rating on Tuesday, March 12. UBS has “Hold” rating and $127 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 18 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, May 15. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold Ralph Lauren Corporation shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru owns 0.03% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 56,352 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,527 shares. Pnc Grp owns 13,555 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Scout Invs stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Cibc Asset reported 6,802 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.01% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) or 12,959 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.03% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 356,217 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Blackrock stated it has 4.03M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insurance Communications reported 15,734 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 25,661 shares. Amer Century Cos holds 0.05% or 374,662 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.04% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 16,913 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $32.77 million activity. 71,428 shares were sold by Lauren Family – L.L.C., worth $7.86 million. HERMANN VALERIE sold $1.31M worth of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) on Monday, February 11.