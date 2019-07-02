Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Comparison side by side

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) compete with each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ralph Lauren Corporation 118 1.39 N/A 5.24 22.09 Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 4 0.09 N/A 0.81 4.34

Table 1 highlights Ralph Lauren Corporation and Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ever-Glory International Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ralph Lauren Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ever-Glory International Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ralph Lauren Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 7.2% Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 5%

Volatility and Risk

Ralph Lauren Corporation is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ralph Lauren Corporation is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Ralph Lauren Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ever-Glory International Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ralph Lauren Corporation and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ralph Lauren Corporation 0 4 7 2.64 Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ralph Lauren Corporation’s upside potential is 20.80% at a $137.3 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ralph Lauren Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.4% of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Ralph Lauren Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ralph Lauren Corporation -7% -9.04% -6.13% -6.66% 4.71% 11.81% Ever-Glory International Group Inc. -6.13% -5.12% -11.78% 0.57% 30.37% -11.84%

For the past year Ralph Lauren Corporation has 11.81% stronger performance while Ever-Glory International Group Inc. has -11.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Ralph Lauren Corporation beats Ever-Glory International Group Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances. The company sells apparel and accessories under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo and RLX Golf, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps, Club Monaco, and other brand names; women's fragrances under the Ralph Lauren Blue, Romance collection, RALPH collection, and Big Pony collection brand names; and men's fragrances under the Safari, Polo Sport, Polo Green, Polo Blue, Polo Blue Sport, Purple Label, Polo Black, Double Black, Big Pony collection, Polo Red collection, and Polo Supreme Oud brands. Its restaurant concepts include The Polo Bar in New York City; RL Restaurant in Chicago; Ralph's in Paris; and Ralph's Coffee concept in London. Ralph Lauren Corporation sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as through its retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops, and its e-commerce sites. It directly operates 466 retail stores and 619 concession-based shop-within-shops; and operates 105 Ralph Lauren stores, 22 Ralph Lauren concession shops, and 136 Club Monaco stores and shops through licensing partners. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. engages in manufacturing, distributing, and retailing apparels primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La Go Go, Velwin, and Sea To Sky brands. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com and VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,378 stores, including 68 flagship stores as stores-within-a-store in large and mid-tier department stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is based in Nanjing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.