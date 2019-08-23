Ralph Lauren Com S (RL) Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Davidson Investment Advisors Upped Its Cubesmart (CUBE) Position

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation Com S (RL) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The hedge fund held 38,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corporation Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 1.04 million shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 18/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 19/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren interns get next to nothing after winning lawsuit; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN SEES 1Q NET REV. UNCHANGED TO DOWN SLIGHTLY EX-FX; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as it moves to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 14/05/2018 – Titan Industries Inc. Appoints Joel Oblonsky Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 48,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 303,474 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, up from 255,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 687,920 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 29,000 shares to 58,078 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 64,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,119 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (Call) (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.03% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Moreover, Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Element Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 52,644 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 15,368 shares. 19,786 are held by Aviva Public Ltd Com. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0.02% or 69,280 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 118,992 shares. Baldwin Llc invested 0.13% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Parametric Port Associates Lc stated it has 228,997 shares. Sterling Capital Llc owns 23,940 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp has invested 0.1% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Zuckerman Investment Grp Incorporated Limited Liability reported 68,930 shares. 17,900 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,764 shares to 536,527 shares, valued at $22.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 15,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,551 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).