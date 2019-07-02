Ralph Lauren Com S (RL) Holder Buckingham Capital Management Has Raised Holding; American Tower New (AMT) Stake Has Raised by Arete Wealth Advisors Llc

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 83.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,395 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $669,000, up from 1,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $206.01. About 2.35M shares traded or 38.09% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation Com S (RL) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corporation Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.24. About 733,464 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has risen 4.71% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA E-COMMERCE IN FISCAL ’19 – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN 4Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 83C; 19/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren interns get next to nothing after winning lawsuit; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS COMP SALES TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN FY ’19 – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reports quarterly profit; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Refreshes Its Faded Jeans; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 22/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bank & Trust holds 119 shares. Invesco holds 0.25% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3.82M shares. 22.82 million are held by Fmr Lc. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 4,200 shares. Heritage stated it has 57,958 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Wms Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,187 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 0.27% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 16,036 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs holds 1.72 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 2,899 are owned by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. 94,959 are owned by Utah Retirement. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability stated it has 27,236 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman Communication has invested 0.31% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mount Lucas Limited Partnership invested 0.36% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 4,667 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,986 shares to 66,414 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,170 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million worth of stock. The insider Bartlett Thomas A sold 51,203 shares worth $8.45 million. THOMPSON SAMME L also sold $314,220 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.04% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Commerce Savings Bank has invested 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Buckingham Inc accumulated 38,000 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Invesco accumulated 576,542 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Sei Com reported 0.07% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Axa owns 231,143 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 341,323 shares. Adage Capital Prns Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 67,600 shares. State Street Corp reported 2.64 million shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 36,952 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 80,100 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $24.91 million activity. HERMANN VALERIE had sold 10,400 shares worth $1.31 million on Monday, February 11.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp Com Stk (NYSE:MAS) by 15,850 shares to 250,060 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc Com Stk (NYSE:XPO) by 92,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,842 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp Com Stk (NYSE:BAC).