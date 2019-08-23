Ralph Derrickson, Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)’s insider Acquired 689 Shares; 2 Analysts Covering Infinera (INFN)

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) Ratings Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Infinera has $9 highest and $600 lowest target. $7’s average target is 36.19% above currents $5.14 stock price. Infinera had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 23. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. See Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

23/07/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $4.7500 New Target: $6.0000 Upgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Infinera Corporation shares while 42 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 0.97% more from 144.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 9,006 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 51,610 shares. Sei Invests owns 224,962 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 149,600 shares. 3.59 million are owned by Elk Creek Prtn Ltd. Whittier Tru owns 3,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Blair William Communications Il reported 18,029 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited accumulated 28,361 shares. 189,100 are held by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P owns 6.10 million shares. 1.80M are held by Northern Trust Corporation. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1.94 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 297,948 shares. 164,790 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio.

The stock increased 3.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 2.60M shares traded or 1.93% up from the average. Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) has declined 53.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INFN News: 07/03/2018 – RETN Deploys lnfinera XT-3300 for International Network; 09/05/2018 – INFINERA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Infinera; 05/03/2018 Infinera to Host Investor Briefing at OFC 2018; 09/05/2018 – Infinera Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Loss 5c Plus or Minus 2 Cents; 12/04/2018 – INFINERA CORP INFN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 19/04/2018 – DJ Infinera Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INFN); 09/05/2018 – Infinera 1Q Loss $26.3M; 22/03/2018 – Infinera Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – lnfinera to Host Investor Briefing at OFC 2018

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $927.95 million. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 160,955 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group; 24/05/2018 – Perficient Appoints Former Express Scripts CIO Gary Wimberly to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.44-Adj EPS $1.54; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Rev $485M-$510M; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT RAISES YEAR REV. & ADJUSTED EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Net $4.93M

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $24,848 activity. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Wimberly Gary bought $24,848.

The Perficient Inc’s director Ralph Derrickson purchased – 689 shares of Perficient Inc, based on the market price per share of $36.3 per share. The shares has a value of $24,997 USD. The probability of this deal staying unseen is very little because it’s new, with the director now holding 38,626 shares – that is 0.12% of Perficient Inc’s total market cap.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold Perficient, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 823,509 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Co owns 12,495 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 421,024 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 2.26 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 11,177 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 22,215 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc owns 136,572 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 872,921 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 33,275 were reported by Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Liability holds 66,495 shares. Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 17,305 shares. Millrace Asset Gp stated it has 2.1% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Company New York invested in 1.18% or 117,062 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Perficient has $40 highest and $33 lowest target. $36.67’s average target is 1.05% above currents $36.29 stock price. Perficient had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was initiated by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.