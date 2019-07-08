Raging Capital Management Stake In American Airls Group (AAL) Was Boosted; Leavell Investment Management Decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $441,477; Valuation Declined

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 1,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 15,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 574,967 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 178,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 2.58M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Gru owns 119,765 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Clearbridge Invs Llc holds 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 701 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 228 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 7,439 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated accumulated 38,699 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Da Davidson accumulated 0% or 9,113 shares. State Street holds 14.20M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ruffer Llp invested in 24,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Girard Ptnrs Limited has 8,085 shares. Kamunting Street Cap Mgmt Lp reported 11.8% stake. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 29,693 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 46,444 shares. Nomura Holding Inc owns 60,903 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 598,781 shares to 624,275 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 317,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 797,188 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by CAHILL JOHN T. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40 million was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 362 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Papp L Roy & Assoc accumulated 28,063 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Mairs Power reported 3,165 shares. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 2.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Janney Management Ltd Llc owns 956 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 1.53% stake. First Manhattan Company accumulated 0.04% or 26,278 shares. Kempen Nv accumulated 0.08% or 3,736 shares. Roberts Glore And Il reported 0.91% stake. Murphy Cap Management Inc owns 7,374 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 864 shares. 2,667 were accumulated by Wunderlich Cap Managemnt. Allstate Corp holds 26,406 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 30,400 shares to 78,300 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Term Etf by 68,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78 million for 20.63 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.