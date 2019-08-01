Raging Capital Management Position in Xilinx (XLNX) Cut as Stock Value Declined; Wex (WEX) Share Price Rose While Brookside Capital Management Decreased Holding

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 107,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 47,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 155,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $114.21. About 4.79 million shares traded or 26.43% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 46,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 143,327 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.52M, down from 189,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $218.07. About 435,484 shares traded or 51.41% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 225,919 shares to 788,165 shares, valued at $59.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,808 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Natixis Lp invested in 43,520 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc reported 0.04% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated has 0.11% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Evergreen Cap Management has 1,701 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks owns 88,660 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Co reported 1.55% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Rafferty Asset Management has 0.03% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Blair William And Commerce Il has invested 0.45% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). The Maine-based Bath Savings Trust has invested 0.66% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 38,058 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has 309,591 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Morgan Stanley has 0.08% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2.13 million shares. Captrust Fincl has 21,409 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. L S Advsr holds 0.1% or 5,856 shares in its portfolio. 76,710 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Moody Retail Bank Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Bp Public, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,000 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 64,476 shares. Cipher Cap Lp owns 40,063 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A owns 46,409 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 1,163 shares. Co Savings Bank owns 28,734 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cognios Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.91% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Parkside Fincl Savings Bank stated it has 1,218 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 30.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.62 million shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $24.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 30,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Mannkind Corp.