Raging Capital Management Position In American Airls Group (AAL) Was Increased; Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Rose While Annex Advisory Services Has Decreased Stake by $1.64 Million

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $74.48. About 8.99 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention to help China telecom company ZTE; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom over Qualcomm deal; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 12/03/2018 – Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RELEASES LETTER FROM U.S. TREASURY ABOUT CFIUS REVIEW; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 178,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 1.85 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 83,982 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $42.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 86,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Qualcomm's New Processor Is An Underrated Game-Changer – Nasdaq" on July 02, 2019

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.03 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. CAHILL JOHN T also bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "These U.S. airlines have the most mishandled baggage – Atlanta Business Chronicle" on July 15, 2019

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 515,577 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $45.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 181,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,900 shares, and cut its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

