Raging Capital Management Maintains Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI); As Transdign Group (TDG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdign Group Inc (TDG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.05M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $496. About 160,750 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 523,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.93 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.11% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 2.27 million shares traded or 35.70% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 03/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR RETIRING FROM BOARD; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES POST-TAX PROCEEDS OF ~$1.4B FOR DIVESTED STATIONS; 24/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Sinclair to sell additional TV stations in bid to win approval for Tribune Media acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Information About Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Faces Backlash For Requiring Anchors to Recite Segments; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Fox will allegedly buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director Strategic Accounts; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – SINCLAIR ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE FOX-AFFILIATE KTBC IN AUSTIN FOR POTENTIAL PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $160 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Videos Renew Debate Over Media Ownership; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST- DEAL TO SELL TELEVISION STATIONS TO STANDARD MEDIA, MEREDITH CORP, HOWARD STIRK AND CUNNINGHAM BROADCASTING CORP & ANOTHER PARTY

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. $8.55 million worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares were sold by Henderson Robert S. Wynne Sarah had bought 10 shares worth $4,319.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 EPS, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25M for 30.92 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.