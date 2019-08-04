Raging Capital Management Maintains Holding in Cvr Partners LP (UAN); As Bank Hawaii (BOH) Valuation Rose, Hendershot Investments Has Boosted Holding by $893,490

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 36,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $82.41. About 151,827 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 3.52M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The hedge fund held 8.87M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.13 million, up from 5.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 90,582 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map

More notable recent CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CVR Partners Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results And Announces Cash Distribution of 12 Cents – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “LSB Industries, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the 2019 Second Quarter – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVR Partners LP (UAN) CEO Mark Pytosh on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 More Stocks Under $10 to Buy With Huge Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 181,100 shares to 303,900 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everspin Technologies Inc by 227,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Hawaii stocks see slight losses, but Maui Land & Pineapple gains 24% in February – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on March 01, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Laurie Havener Hunsicker, Most Award Winning Bank Analyst Ever, is Pounding the Table for the Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

