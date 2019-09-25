Raging Capital Management Lowered Twitter (TWTR) Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 196,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 361,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61 million, down from 558,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 2.13M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 888,185 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – RECEIVED A PRESIDENTIAL ORDER TO IMMEDIATELY AND PERMANENTLY ABANDON THE PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM BY BROADCOM LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 29/03/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup postpones mobile chip unit IPO; 12/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: The White House blocks Broadcom purchase of Qualcomm; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS WORKFORCE REDUCTION NEEDED FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Warned by U.S. of Possible Trump Veto Over Qualcomm Bid

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30M for 104.00 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $591.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 103,595 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $31.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 2.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.46 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management, which manages about $219.15M and $242.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 7,296 shares to 7,496 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

