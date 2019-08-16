Raging Capital Management Lowered Position in Xilinx (XLNX) by $13.54 Million as Share Value Declined; J Goldman & Company LP Has Increased Holding in Werner Enterprises (WERN)

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 107,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 47,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 155,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 1.96M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 91.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 129,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 270,130 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, up from 140,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 603,813 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 20/04/2018 – WERNER: MON. HIKING IN ADVANCED ECONOMIES COULD CHALLENGE LATAM; 20/04/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DIRECTOR WERNER SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: BARRING TRADE WAR, EM COUNTRIES SHOULD BE OK; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL PENSION REFORM IS KEY PENDING REFORM: WERNER; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER; 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Named 2018 Best for Vets Employer; 19/04/2018 – TOBII’S BUSINESS UNIT PRESIDENT OSCAR WERNER TO BECOME CEO OF CLX COMMUNICATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation holds 241,612 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Benedict Fincl Advisors stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Architects Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 108 shares. 3,321 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com. Jump Trading Ltd Liability invested 0.43% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Of Vermont holds 383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,870 are held by Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 56,765 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement has 0.17% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Carroll Assocs reported 237 shares stake. Florida-based Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hartford Inv Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 46,842 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,307 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Management holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 27.61 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 30,503 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $27.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 263,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 714,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Mannkind Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). J Goldman And LP accumulated 270,130 shares. 11,494 are owned by Price T Rowe Md. Leuthold Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.37% or 79,685 shares in its portfolio. 13,966 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Moreover, Markston International Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Grp Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Ls Invest Limited Liability Co invested in 2,342 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 64,887 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). State Street Corp has 1.59M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 39,861 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 106,364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Gru holds 942 shares.