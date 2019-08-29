Raging Capital Management Lowered By $458,400 Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICAL PLC ORDINARY SH (CSSPF) Shorts Down By 7.41%

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 3.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 2,400 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Raging Capital Management Llc holds 70,150 shares with $13.47M value, down from 72,550 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $73.23B valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $203.66. About 896,184 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Acquires Personal-Finance App Clarity Money; 25/04/2018 – Booking Holdings to Attend the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 19/04/2018 – Goldman says jitters about U.S. yield inversion “overblown”; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 06/05/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Goldman’s $1b bankers are benchmark in Asia’s wealth race; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Conducts Review After Allegations of 1994 Sexual Assault; 24/05/2018 – PE Hub: Dyal, Goldman, Landmark team up for stake in Clearlake Capital; 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES ENEL FROM CONVICTION LIST FOLLOWING 5-STAR/LEAGUE PARTIES’ NEW ENERGY POLICY PLANS; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs, Warburg Pincus eye $200 mln stake in WeWork India – Times of India

CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICAL PLC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CSSPF) had a decrease of 7.41% in short interest. CSSPF’s SI was 10,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.41% from 10,800 shares previously. With 66,600 avg volume, 0 days are for CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICAL PLC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CSSPF)’s short sellers to cover CSSPF’s short positions. It closed at $0.28 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease . The company has market cap of $101.41 million. It markets novel NIOX asthma management products directly to specialists in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through a network of partners internationally. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s asthma products comprise Fliveo that targets substitution of Flixotide, which has approved in the United Kingdom, as well as developing Seriveo that targets direct substitution of Seretide.

Raging Capital Management Llc increased Cloudera Inc stake by 1.62 million shares to 2.27M valued at $24.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Upland Software Inc stake by 19,997 shares and now owns 262,836 shares. Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.19 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

