Raging Capital Management – Llc, Immersion (IMMR)’s insider Paid for 13,099 Shares; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Sellers Increased By 29.17% Their Shorts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Immersion Corporation shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 3.57% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,168 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.82M shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd has 221,474 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Sei Invs Com holds 7,814 shares. 29,282 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation. Systematic Financial Mgmt L P holds 0.03% or 101,745 shares in its portfolio. 356,669 are held by Northern Trust. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 11,775 shares. Moreover, Millennium Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 13,229 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 56,151 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Since June 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. Singer Eric bought $1.33M worth of stock or 175,000 shares. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $310,893 was bought by Raging Capital Management – LLC.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $250.54 million. The Company’s technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

Immersion Corp’s company insider, Raging Capital Management – Llc bought a total of 13,099 shares of the company, at an average $7.7 per share. The deal of shares was made on 08/08/2019 and this act was unveiled in a 4F filing which was filed with the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission. This 4F filing is ready for review here. Raging Capital Management – Llc owns 15.32% of the -company’s market cap or 4.83 million shares.

More notable recent Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Immersion Corporation: Activist Shareholders Circling The Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Immersion Corp (IMMR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Immersion Corporation (IMMR) CEO Ramzi Haidamus on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Immersion Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IMMR) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial services and products to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $33.99 billion. The firm operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. It has a 8.75 P/E ratio. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets.