Raging Capital Management Lifted Stake in Popular (BPOP) by $643,552; Fenimore Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Aqua America (WTR) as Market Value Rose

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 12,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 680,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45 million, up from 667,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $52.95. About 142,538 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc. (WTR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 8,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 661,818 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12M, down from 670,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 717,676 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,465 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ny. Cannell Peter B & Inc has 9,625 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei has 14,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 22,054 were accumulated by Moors And Cabot. Blackhill Inc owns 26,041 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Northern Tru holds 2.09M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.19M shares. Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.15% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Yhb Invest Advsr Inc owns 69,543 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 51,715 shares. Adirondack Trust holds 12,212 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 6,552 were reported by Roffman Miller Assocs Pa. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.07% or 120,958 shares. Carroll Fin Associate holds 0.01% or 2,366 shares in its portfolio.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawiian Inc. by 20,345 shares to 46,671 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 38,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 576,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

