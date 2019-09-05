Raging Capital Management Increased Holding in Popular (BPOP); As Sprint (S) Shares Rose, Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lowered by $19.57 Million Its Holding

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 45.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 3.91M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 4.63M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.15M, down from 8.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 2.76M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 22/05/2018 – Sprint Partners With Scopeworker® On Multi-Billion Dollar 5G Deployment; 30/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom’s Leverage to Increase on T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Moody’s — Market Talk; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 10/04/2018 – Sprint to Offer iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 25/05/2018 – Retaining Turnberry is part of a lobbying effort to secure federal approval for its merger with Sprint, according to the Journal; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O IN NEW TALKS TO ACQUIRE SPRINT CORP S.N; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 23/05/2018 – Sprint Pre-order for LG G7 ThinQ Begins Friday, May 25; Lease One, Get One on Us – Just $33 per Month for Two; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 12,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 680,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45M, up from 667,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 169,103 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc

