Raging Capital Management Holds Stake in Popular (BPOP); As Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Decreased by $1.44 Million Its Stake

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28 million, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $8.72 during the last trading session, reaching $642.36. About 8,854 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 12,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 680,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45M, up from 667,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.32. About 159,028 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race Zollo invested in 1,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 10 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,292 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 2,872 shares. Gabelli And Company Advisers reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Texas Yale Cap Corporation stated it has 720 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 1,000 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Il holds 886 shares. Cambrian Partnership, California-based fund reported 5,550 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 1,225 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 836 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 925 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 500 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 500 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 97 buys, and 0 sales for $4.61 million activity. $35,948 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) shares were bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everspin Technologies Inc by 227,966 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 190,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.84M shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 22,569 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 169,787 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa reported 56,237 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Ser has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership reported 16,202 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 19,102 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 0.02% or 13,468 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Maverick Capital Ltd reported 96,960 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt stated it has 116,617 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory holds 0.24% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 8,606 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) reported 0% stake.