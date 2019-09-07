Raging Capital Management Holding in American Airls Group (AAL) Boosted by $434,000 as Shares Declined; O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shareholder Barr E S & Co Decreased Position by $856,704

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 178,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 5.24 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 2,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 14,188 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 16,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $399.73. About 407,007 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 EPS, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $353.91M for 20.91 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 103,186 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 72,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,192 shares. Regions Finance Corporation stated it has 12,608 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Smith Moore And accumulated 1,857 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 142,732 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,689 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nomura Holdings reported 4,777 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.33% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 3,287 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.07% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has 2,700 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3 shares. Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability Corporation owns 66 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 0.03% or 3,132 shares. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Invest Mgmt Company Incorporated has invested 0.15% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Management holds 1.15% or 172,330 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 91 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Bankshares Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 7,439 shares. The Massachusetts-based New Generation Advisors Llc has invested 0.85% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 79,362 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 59,868 shares. 539,274 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 422,570 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 680,403 shares. The New York-based Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Panagora Asset Incorporated has 12,831 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt reported 340,211 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.01% or 64,687 shares.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everspin Technologies Inc by 227,966 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wen Hldg Inc by 598,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,275 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

