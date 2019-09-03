Raging Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $5.30 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Blue Chip Partners Raised Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Price Declined

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 3,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 86,701 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12 million, up from 83,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.11. About 1.61 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 31,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 140,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42M, down from 172,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $183.86. About 3.42 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica Got His Personal Data Too; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Uganda Mulls Tax on Users of Facebook, WhatsApp Amid Questions; 10/05/2018 – Watching Baseball on Facebook Requires Patience — Barron’s Blog; 08/04/2018 – Republican senator says Facebook scandals may be ‘too big’ for company to fix alone; 24/04/2018 – Inside Facebook’s content clean-up operation; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 29/05/2018 – Facebook VP & Chief AI Scientist LeCun on Advancing AI (Video); 23/04/2018 – FB: 99% OF 1Q ISIS,AL-QAEDA ITEMS ACTIONED ON NOT USER REPORTED

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.69 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 3.52M shares to 8.87M shares, valued at $35.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 88,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: The Only Social Network Pure-Play Left – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook’s Libra Faces A Sisyphean Challenge – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plaintiffs argue Facebook knew of privacy leak vulnerability – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J reported 22,611 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Company holds 26,558 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Axa, a France-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 3.70M shares. Bell Savings Bank invested in 0.06% or 1,262 shares. Argent Trust owns 38,102 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Tb Alternative Assets Limited invested in 32,200 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Incorporated owns 32,653 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. 29,048 were accumulated by Eqis Cap. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 713,193 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Guinness Asset Management invested in 35,340 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 6.55 million shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Allstate Corp has 176,434 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Mngmt owns 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,968 shares. Dana Invest accumulated 231,288 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/26: (PRTA) (CAL) (JNJ) Higher (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.