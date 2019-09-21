Raging Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Stake by $26.13 Million as Shares Rose; Stack Financial Management Has Lifted Stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by $10.17 Million

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 82,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 223,506 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.81 million, up from 141,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42M shares traded or 85.82% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 48.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 1.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.38M, down from 3.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 778,790 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 18,982 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 4,758 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 2,392 shares. Raging Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.74 million shares. Gmt Capital Corporation accumulated 716,859 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 18,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.43% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 544,897 shares. Globeflex LP reported 115,270 shares. Martingale Asset LP stated it has 81,387 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 444,490 shares.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.57 million for 8.44 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $591.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 718,729 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 109,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $891.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,036 shares to 190,727 shares, valued at $35.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,699 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Hl (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.02% or 67,049 shares. Maryland Mgmt reported 0.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mirador Cap Prtnrs LP accumulated 18,122 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,280 shares. Peapack Gladstone, a New Jersey-based fund reported 292,986 shares. Qci Asset, a New York-based fund reported 110,867 shares. California-based Rech Invsts has invested 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aviva Pcl invested in 802,646 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 548,882 shares. 47,453 are held by Pettyjohn Wood & White. Acropolis Inv Lc holds 0.3% or 15,581 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 8,628 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Smith Salley And Assocs holds 80,846 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. 53,709 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 460,006 shares or 0.96% of the stock.

