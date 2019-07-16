Raging Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) as Shares Declined; Aflac (AFL) Stake Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,088 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50M, up from 321,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.57. About 2.87 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 107,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 155,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 1.41 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 33,679 shares to 404,387 shares, valued at $100.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,347 shares, and cut its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd reported 15,901 shares stake. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 63,077 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 8,515 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 3.11M shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Co owns 62,324 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation holds 681,171 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Argyle Cap Mgmt stated it has 12,020 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 3.07 million are owned by Ameriprise Financial Inc. The Indiana-based Indiana And Investment Mgmt has invested 0.92% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Davenport Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru has 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 15,611 were reported by Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership. Reliance Co Of Delaware has 0.24% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 30,211 shares. Retail Bank Of The West reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Smith Salley & Assoc has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. $1.82 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5. Lloyd Karole had bought 2,000 shares worth $99,659 on Friday, March 22.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 263,838 shares to 714,108 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.62M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95M for 32.36 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny holds 0% or 11 shares. Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 2.84 million shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0.05% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 6,893 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Lc has 149 shares. Navellier And Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.54% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ajo Lp has 19,151 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 22,500 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Co reported 0.41% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.19% or 36,098 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 38,213 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 1,800 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.28% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.09% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Roanoke Asset Ny invested 4.26% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).