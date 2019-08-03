Raging Capital Management Has Lowered Radcom LTD (RDCM) Position by $2.23 Million; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Position in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Has Upped by $474,456

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 2,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 126,813 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17 million, up from 123,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $160.76. About 399,791 shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 14/03/2018 – Delos Capital Acquires Sage Metals Limited; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 30/05/2018 – FDA moves Sage’s postpartum depression drug brexanolone into regulators’ busy priority lane $SAGE; 23/05/2018 – Sage integrates PayPal to Help Business Builders Get Paid Faster; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Profit Falls on Sales Issues; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H EPS 12.48p; 08/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures Leases Fishing Rights on Piney Valley Ranch; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 19/03/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD – CHUI BING SUN RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 317,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 797,188 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.87M market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 3,682 shares traded. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 62,839 shares to 678,421 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 22,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,830 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.44 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghost Tree owns 75,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research Incorporated owns 8,321 shares. 4 were reported by Hanson Mcclain Inc. 2,154 were reported by Lpl. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.05% or 49,944 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 4,291 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 281,913 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 5,400 shares. 384,925 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc. Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 221,382 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications invested in 133 shares. Adage Capital Group Inc Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 20,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 30,887 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 18,572 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 523,445 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $50.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc by 19,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc.