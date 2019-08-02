Raging Capital Management Has Lowered Radcom LTD (RDCM) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Decreased Stake as Shares Rose

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 317,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 797,188 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 3,037 shares traded. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 72,380 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 94,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 321,036 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the First Quarter of 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE CEO JAY WINTROB SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Lc holds 0.05% or 4,984 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Glob Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.85% or 128,810 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Goldman Sachs reported 0.05% stake. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Garrison Bradford & Assoc owns 9,850 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kellner Cap Limited Liability Corp has 7.2% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 213,000 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Cls Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Beach Point Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 43,000 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Gabelli & Advisers holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 159,347 shares. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Financial Prtn has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Coe Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 13,080 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. 82,198 are owned by Texas Yale Cap. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 35,000 shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $110.42 million for 18.63 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Analysts await Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, down 820.00% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Radcom Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.52% negative EPS growth.