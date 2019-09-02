Raging Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Radcom LTD (RDCM) by $2.23 Million; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Value Declined While Fosun International LTD Upped Its Stake

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 317,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 797,188 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 13,175 shares traded. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 96.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 21,400 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 2.22M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Big Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Las Vegas Sands updates on Japan strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macau sector sized up amid Hong Kong disruption – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,707 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 7,012 are owned by First Midwest Fincl Bank Division. Gsa Partners Llp has 0.1% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cap Rech Glob Invsts has invested 0.29% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 18,847 shares. Manchester Limited Liability invested in 182 shares. Central Financial Bank holds 130 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 1.50M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 131,358 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company invested in 0.12% or 320,000 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 1.39 million shares. Swiss Bank holds 1.31 million shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,376 shares. Principal Inc holds 0% or 60,460 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions accumulated 0.16% or 13,866 shares.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 49,000 shares to 47,513 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,157 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mannkind Corp by 2.66 million shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE).

More notable recent RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RADCOM Ltd. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Pitney Bowes Sells Software Solutions Business – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Radcom +4% after beat-and-raise on revenues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RADCOM Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.