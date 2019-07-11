Raging Capital Management Has Lifted Park Electrochemical (PKE) Stake by $457,545; Gotham Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Lennox Intl (LII) by $462,792 as Valuation Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 1,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,198 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 2,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $284.15. About 158,026 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (PKE) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 30,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.80M, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Park Electrochemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 116,189 shares traded. Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has declined 0.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE); 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C; 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg; 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 107,460 shares to 47,620 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,150 shares, and cut its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold PKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.53 million shares or 7.10% less from 17.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE). 8,954 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) for 23,357 shares. 13,079 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 18,660 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) for 1,575 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE). 691,112 were accumulated by Heartland Advsr. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Prudential owns 40,927 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Interest Group Incorporated holds 14,543 shares. United Ser Automobile Association reported 79,471 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase Communication stated it has 42,367 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. Sessa Daniel M sold $1.27 million worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Alps Advisors owns 4,892 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). The France-based Axa has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% or 86 shares. Parkside State Bank Trust holds 276 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 6,747 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 10,345 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 54,644 shares. 20,534 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants Invests. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 2,798 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jane Street Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).