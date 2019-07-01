Raging Capital Management Has Lifted Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position by $19.89 Million; Shares Rose; Maple Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $802,400 as Market Valuation Declined

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,638 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 4.43 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 523,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.93 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 781,249 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP LLC BUYS 9 TV STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Selling Stations to Fox in Bid to Get Tribune Approval; 26/03/2018 – Sinclair Pharma in Talks to Secure New Distribution Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 21/05/2018 – FCC SAYS NO DECISION EXPECTED BEFORE JULY 12 ON SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – FCC seeks new comments on proposed Sinclair Tribune merger; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ may be close to clearing $6.6B Sinclair-Tribune merger; 03/04/2018 – Trump blasts the news media as ‘fakers’ and defends Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Expects 2017-18 Avg Synergized Net Acquired Cash Flow of $390M-$410M on the TV and Entertainment Segment; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair to Raise $1.5 Billion From Station Divestitures

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 317,865 shares to 797,188 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 190,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sinclair Broadcast Group Investigative Reporters And Editors Honored At 2019 IRE Awards – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Guggenheim Raises Sinclair Broadcast EPS Estimate After Quarterly Print – Benzinga” published on February 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Amazon could partner with Sinclair on bid for regional sports networks – L.A. Biz” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SK Telecom and Sinclair Broadcast Group Sign Joint Venture Agreement – PRNewswire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/10/2019: EMMS,THO,KHC,TAP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 1,000 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 150 are owned by Meeder Asset Management Inc. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Convergence Investment Partners Ltd holds 0.05% or 6,261 shares. 104,873 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 74,532 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 3.22 million shares. 18,723 are owned by Prudential Finance Incorporated. Moreover, Trexquant Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 36,894 shares. 9,803 are owned by Raymond James & Assoc. Beach Point Mgmt LP owns 655,021 shares for 6.24% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 385,386 shares. Penn Mngmt Inc holds 1.34% or 300,526 shares. 1,611 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp holds 293,424 shares. Sumitomo Life Co holds 39,456 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 29,696 shares. Tompkins reported 652 shares. Bancorp Of The West holds 0.6% or 85,702 shares. Moore Mgmt Lp holds 244,000 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Llc reported 9,711 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 32,400 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 5,726 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Barnett & has invested 1.25% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 291,005 shares stake. Connecticut-based Webster National Bank N A has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 106,493 shares.

