Raging Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Popular (BPOP) by $643,552 as Shares Declined; Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Shares Rose While Morgan Stanley Decreased Stake

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 12,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 680,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45 million, up from 667,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 542,766 shares traded or 20.25% up from the average. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 80,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,027 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 133,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 13.42% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 27/04/2018 – Union Bank 1Q EPS 26c; 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT BY DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS IN UNION ASSET MANAGEMENT CO; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 56.68 BLN RUPEES VS 24.44 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – UNION BANK NIGERIA TARGETS 12% GROWTH IN LOAN BOOK FOR 2018; 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS WITH THIS INVESTMENT, DAI-ICHI LIFE WOULD APPOINT ONE NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD OF UNION AMC; 18/05/2018 – CBI – FILES CHARGESHEET AGAINST PROMOTER DIRECTOR OF PVT CO, OTHERS FOR CAUSING ALLEGED LOSS OF ABOUT INR 3.14 BLN TO UNION BANK OF INDIA; 07/03/2018 – PHILIPPINES’ UNION BANK ELECTS MICHAEL REGINO AS DIRECTOR; 08/03/2018 – SCHNEIDMANS MAY SEEK TO BUY UNION BANK: CALCALIST; 03/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA COMMENTS ON LATE FILING IN STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – PHILIPPINE UNION BANK TO USE BLOCKCHAIN FOR INTERNAL PROCESSES

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 264,995 shares to 288,998 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 153,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $494,512 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $278,000 was sold by SEPULVEDA ELI.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Popular (BPOP) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Popular (BPOP): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Popular (BPOP) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “BTIG Reiterates Buy Rating on Popular, Inc. (BPOP) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank owns 182,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny holds 0% or 8,281 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 22,300 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0% or 10,000 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.03% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Alps Advsrs accumulated 0% or 7,426 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,764 shares. 89,272 are held by Putnam Invests Limited. Axa stated it has 0.07% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Tcw Gru has 116,364 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Qs Investors Limited Co owns 46,143 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 156,383 shares. Hbk Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 29,183 shares.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 6,175 shares to 121,891 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 188,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 754,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg.

More notable recent Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Union Bankshares Corporation To Host Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Union Bankshares Corporation Announces Exit of CapGen Capital Group VI LP – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Union Bank & Trust Names Shawn O’Brien Consumer Banking Group Executive – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Union Bankshares Corporation Names Ronald L. Tillett Chairman – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 966 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa invested in 0.08% or 301,790 shares. 47,604 are held by Heritage Wealth Advsr. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested in 26,294 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can accumulated 11,697 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc owns 169,927 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Reliance Com reported 102,715 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 6,373 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 1,394 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 69,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oxbow Ltd Liability Com invested in 18,577 shares or 0.07% of the stock.