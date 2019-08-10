Raging Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Axt (AXTI) by $1.06 Million as Valuation Declined; Douglas Emmett (DEI) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Raised Holding by $504,720 as Share Value Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 12,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 51,548 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 38,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 587,793 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett Releases First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q EPS 17c; 17/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS BANK’S SHAREHOLDERS CAN TAKE ANY DECISION THEY FEEL NECESSARY ON GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 18/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION SAYS, ASKED ABOUT ITALIAN BANK MONTE DEI PASCHI’S RESTRUCTURING PLAN: IT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF MEMBER STATES TO COMPLY WITH COMMITMENTS THEY HAVE GIVEN; 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS SELLING 1.5 BLN EUROS IN UNLIKELY-TO-PAY LOANS OF WHICH 500 MLN EUROS ALREADY SOLD OR AGREED SALE; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS POTENTIAL TO IMPROVE 2021 TARGET OF GROSS NPES/GROSS LOANS TO AROUND 10 PCT, CONSIDERING EXPECTED UTP AND BAD LOAN DISPOSALS AND LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED DEFAULT RATE – SLIDE; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR FFO/SHR; 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS COMMERCIAL FUNDING INCREASING DESPITE THE FACT THAT ITS COST IS FALLING; 21/03/2018 – TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA TAS.Ml – FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 61.4 MLN VS EUR 48 MLN YEAR AGO; 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS STARTED PROCESS TO SELL 2.6-3.0 BLN EUROS IN BAD LOANS THIS YR

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Axt Inc (AXTI) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 263,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% . The hedge fund held 714,108 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 450,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Axt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.84. About 171,411 shares traded. AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has declined 43.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTI News: 11/04/2018 – AXT Cuts Guidance Due to Government-Ordered Factory Shutdowns in Beijing Related to Air Pollutio; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management LLC Exits Position in AXT; 24/05/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 63% to 10 Days; 11/04/2018 – AXT: Demand Remains Soli; 11/04/2018 – AXT, Inc. Updates Expectations for the First Quarter 2018; 24/05/2018 – AXT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – AXT Completes First Phase of New Factory in Dingxing, China; 11/04/2018 – AXT INC – COMPLETED FIRST PHASE OF FACILITIZATION OF ITS NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN DINGXING, CHINA; 25/04/2018 – AXT 1Q EPS 7c; 14/05/2018 – Eam Investors LLC Exits Position in AXT

More notable recent AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AXT, Inc. Updates Expectations for the Fourth Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Fulfillment Center in Kernersville – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About AXT, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold AXTI shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 22.96 million shares or 5.68% more from 21.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) or 94,896 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 69,365 shares. Citigroup reported 9,393 shares. One Trading LP invested 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 110,637 shares. State Street has 638,575 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Ser Inc has 0% invested in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 74,320 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd accumulated 0% or 57,654 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 15,801 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 55,133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Management Inc holds 789,272 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 54,552 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 9,282 shares.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 181,100 shares to 303,900 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 515,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.38M shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Relx Plc by 50,804 shares to 107,927 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 18,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,320 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).