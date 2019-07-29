Raging Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Harmonic (HLIT) by $952,070 as Valuation Rose; Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) Holding Held by Cibc World Markets Corp

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 190,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.84 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.63 million, down from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $692.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 239,335 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 48.27% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 6c; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Rev $88M-$98M; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Bookings $102.6 Million; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 2c; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 29/03/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC SEES 2Q NET REV. $88.0M TO $98.0M, EST. $96.6M

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 79.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 67,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,279 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 84,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 530,917 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 1,844 shares to 31,781 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:UAL) by 22,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,701 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Yhb Investment Incorporated reported 16,003 shares stake. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 1,503 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 433,400 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Rnc Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 3,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks invested in 25,233 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 112 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc New York reported 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Snow Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 12,424 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 3,705 were reported by Amica Retiree Med Tru. Verition Fund Management Limited Company holds 0.04% or 18,717 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 407,687 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tap Into Molson Coors’ 11% FCF Yield With A Big Dividend Bump Coming – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “TAP Stock Sinks After Analyst Drubbing – Schaeffers Research” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tap to Pay Scores Big for Visa and Fans at the FIFA Womenâ€™s World Cup France 2019â„¢ – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Molson Coors Brewing Company to Webcast 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Harmonic Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 3%; Valeritas Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Corning’s New Facility Boosts Potential to Tap Auto Market – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Harmonic (HLIT) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Late Surge Helps S&P Join NASDAQ in the Green – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.62 million shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $24.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc by 19,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Fmr Ltd Llc holds 290,357 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 33,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marathon Cap Management holds 22,375 shares. Axa invested in 0.01% or 281,946 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Grp Inc One Trading Lp holds 0% or 6,455 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Co holds 371,104 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 130,418 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Raymond James Finance accumulated 22,200 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Wellington Grp Llp invested in 2.99M shares. Polar Asset Partners Inc owns 2.62 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Management Lc invested in 0% or 34,597 shares.