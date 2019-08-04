Raging Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Facebook (FB) by $5.30 Million as Share Value Rose; Murphy Capital Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted as Valuation Rose

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, up from 81,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 31,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 140,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42M, down from 172,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Zuckerberg’s Grip on Facebook Could Put Directors in a Tricky Position; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 19/03/2018 – Corruption Currents: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica Come Under Scrutiny; 12/04/2018 – EU privacy watchdogs to look into harvesting of data from social media; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 20/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on law firm investigating Facebook withdrawn; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as US and EU urge probes of data practices; 23/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE SENDS FORMAL INVITATION TO FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY ON USER DATA — LETTER; 26/03/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission confirms it’s investigating the privacy practices of; 22/03/2018 – Tech Rout Sends Nasdaq to February Lows on Facebook, Trade Angst

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,270 shares to 117,800 shares, valued at $9.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 4,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,840 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Fd Dj Intern (FDN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5,822 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt reported 38,880 shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv accumulated 389 shares. Wealthquest has invested 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kingdon Mngmt Ltd Company holds 4.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 270,067 shares. Connors Investor Services accumulated 134,375 shares. Cookson Peirce reported 228,501 shares. Murphy Mgmt Inc holds 1.57% or 87,163 shares. 392,784 are owned by Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership. Callahan Advsr Ltd Com reported 152,876 shares. California-based Intersect Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 3.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Forbes J M And Co Limited Liability Partnership holds 142,251 shares or 3.59% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Management Lc holds 5,878 shares. Credit Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 21,200 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Limited Company stated it has 6,239 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs And Ca holds 2.21% or 77,952 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 50,275 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Secs Lc, New York-based fund reported 14,910 shares. 102,334 were accumulated by Kemnay Advisory Serv. Dakota Wealth Management holds 4,118 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management has invested 1.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sns Fincl Gp holds 7,871 shares. Markston Intl Limited Liability Company reported 78,888 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,454 shares. Horseman Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2.07% or 36,100 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Hightower Tru Ser Lta has 0.73% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited holds 361 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors stated it has 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).