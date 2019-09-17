Raging Capital Management Has Decreased Radcom LTD (RDCM) Position by $982,096 as Share Value Declined; As Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Market Valuation Rose, Park Presidio Capital Has Upped Its Position by $8.65 Million

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 550,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.28 million, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 439,863 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Dedicated Contract Svcs Rev $494.5M; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 122,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 674,426 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56 million, down from 797,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 4,623 shares traded. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 940,000 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $53.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold JBHT shares while 138 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 1.05% more from 78.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sib Ltd Llc has 9.15% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 130,835 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can owns 63,019 shares. 207,240 were reported by Nuance Invests Limited Liability Company. Barbara Oil stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.21% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). International has invested 0.04% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Stevens Cap LP reported 26,620 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 41,407 shares. Piedmont Inv has invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Capital Glob Investors reported 0.05% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.07% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.04% or 80,473 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 5 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 192,464 shares.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $591.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 104,608 shares to 408,508 shares, valued at $17.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 42,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Analysts await RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by RADCOM Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

