Raging Capital Management Has Decreased Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position by $7.97 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As United Technologies Com (UTX) Share Value Declined, Holder First Merchants Trimmed Its Stake by $576,768

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 2.26M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 37.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 181,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 303,900 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, down from 485,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 656,999 shares traded or 18.60% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.68 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth invested 1.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 10 accumulated 18,188 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.52% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3.70 million shares. Jensen Invest Mngmt holds 4.88% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3.18M shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 1.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 110,343 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,601 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Optimum Inv Advisors reported 19,836 shares. 25,557 were reported by Alexandria Capital Limited Com. Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.38% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Marco Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,296 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 24,738 are owned by Mcmillion Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Goelzer has 0.71% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 58,338 shares. Fiera Capital invested in 3.55 million shares. Cleararc Inc accumulated 12,481 shares.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A Com (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,189 shares to 97,881 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp Del Com (NYSE:HRS) by 2,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp Com (NYSE:CCL).

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 28,600 shares to 74,100 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI).