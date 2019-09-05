Raging Capital Management Has Cut Its Radcom LTD (RDCM) Stake by $2.23 Million; Stock Value Declined; Suncoke Energy (SXC) Stock Price Declined While Sei Investments Company Trimmed Position

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 58.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 41,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 29,508 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 70,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $594.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 255,537 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Exits Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 317,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 797,188 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.29M market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 19,269 shares traded or 29.57% up from the average. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 31,121 shares to 150,562 shares, valued at $14.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 28,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.52 million shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 238 shares. Virtu Fin Llc holds 0.01% or 20,378 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 23,623 shares. Lee Danner & Bass reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Valley National Advisers reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,354 are owned by Citigroup. Piper Jaffray & Com has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 1,089 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Lc reported 194,020 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs accumulated 5,034 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 401,883 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 22,225 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 198,052 shares. 42,998 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The.

More notable recent SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping SunCoke Energy, Inc (SXC) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunCoke Energy to acquire SunCoke Energy Parnters in a Simplification Transaction – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rigrodsky & Long, PA Files Class Action Suit Against SunCoke Energy, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns SunCoke Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:SXC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SunCoke Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Date – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SXC’s profit will be $10.03 million for 14.82 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by SunCoke Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,000 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 3.52M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.